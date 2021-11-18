Thurles Racecourse is now a proud member of the Association of Irish Racecourses

Thurles Racecourse has another two exciting national hunt race-meetings to look forward to in the run up to Christmas.

Thurles Racecourse has officially launched its Proud Member of the Association of Irish Racecourses campaign at the popular Tipperary horse-racing venue.



The Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) is the representative body for all twenty-six Irish Racecourses, north and south of the border. AIR members collectively provide the venues for horse racing in Ireland which facilitates the running of over 380 race meetings and in non-covid times traditionally caters for in excess of 1.3m patrons per annum.



The launch at Thurles is a demonstration of unity and support for the association and indeed their fellow member racecourse representatives. Furthermore, it signifies activation of the objectives set out in their 2020-2024 strategic plan, where keeping all racecourses united, a focus on communications and an ethos of members supporting one another, were all clearly identified as top priorities.



Kate Molony, Racecourse Manager at Thurles commented: “Being a member of the association of Irish Racecourses is important to us here at Thurles Racecourse. It ensures our collective buying power, strengthens our hand in key negotiations, offers peer to peer support, provides many services we require for racing and that all important independent representation when it really matters. Thurles Racecourse, is a Proud Member of the Association of Irish Racecourses and we’re delighted to officially launch the campaign here today.”



Thurles Racecourse has another two exciting national hunt race-meetings to look forward to in the run up to Christmas. Thursday 25th of November is a popular Christmas Party date with a difference for those looking for an exciting and mainly outdoor option this year. Sunday, 19th of December offers a fun and festive atmosphere, complete with the wonderful Molony Cup in loving memory of Pierce Molony. For full details or to book your tickets and punter packages visit www.thurlesraces.ie.