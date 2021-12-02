Search

02 Dec 2021

Thurles Farmers Market celebrates 15 years this weekend

Thurles' unique Farmers Market will celebrate 15 years in existence on Saturday

Noel Dundon

The event takes place at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Thurles Farmers Market invites you to help celebrate it’s 15th Birthday this Saturday morning.


Thurles Farmers Market was founded in 2006 by Michael Long, Kay Hanrahan, Tom Gallagher and Rowena Blunden. The inaugural meeting was supported by Tipperary Leader and held in the TRBDI in Thurles. This organisation has itself developed to recently become the Technological University of the Shannon.


To mark our 15th Birthday on Saturday there will be a special raffle with entry based on purchases made.


The Market is operating on a blended format at present with some traders in the yard with others setting up in the spacious area of The Greyhound Stadium interior. On Saturday December 4th there is a special flavour with many additional craft stalls and some new food traders also. One of the features is a Coffee Trailer in addition to Chocolate Bouquets, Christmas Decorations, Wood Turning and Wood Decorations, Gravestone Solar Lights, Handmade Cards, Art Work Gifts, Christmas Wreaths, Walking sticks/staffs, Children’s Books, Hand Made Jewellery, Wax melts/car scents including gift sets, Kitted goods and a selection of baked goods for all tastes.


The regular traders will be there with fruit, vegetables, meats, milk, olde style country butter, eggs, jams, honey, apple juice, tea and coffee/treats, Christmas table centre pieces, decorative reindeer from local timber materials and winter fuel. Place your Christmas orders now.


Take the opportunity to shop local and order a personalised gift for Christmas. Please look out for our Children’s Competitions at all the Markets leading up to Christmas. There is a Cookie Decorating Competition and our Christmas Jumper Competition. We have a prize to award for both! Best Decorated Cookie and Best Jumper with the winner to be announced at our December 18th Market.


The Greyhound Stadium offers an ideal location with plenty of free car parking right outside the door. If you have any queries or are interested in becoming a member of the market or an occasional trader please contact Tracy at 083 860 3402 or Stephanie at 085 706 9379.


Details of upcoming events can also be found on the Thurles Farmers Market social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.


Many traders will take orders for customised items - ask your host on the day.


Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge. Covid has impacted some of the traditional elements of the market and we ask for your compliance and co-operation in regard to physical distancing, use of sanitiser etc. at the market. Please join us at the Thurles Farmers Market, the Greyhound Stadium, Nenagh Road 9.00am - 12.30pm next Saturday to join in the Birthday fun.

