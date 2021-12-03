Search

03 Dec 2021

Thurles SVP Annual Christmas appeal is underway

Thurles SVP Annual Appeal this weekend

There will not be a Church gate collection this year, but there are other ways of helping out.

Today in Tipperary and across the country, for too many people, it can still just take one small problem to tip someone into crisis and poverty.


For some people they have the impossible choice of putting food on the table or heating the house this winter.


And, this year SVP expect to receive the highest number of calls in our recorded history.


But we know that a little help at the right time can stop a domino effect leading to a family experiencing prolonged hardship.
Many of you regularly support our work. Without this help, we simply would not be able to support those struggling. This Christmas, please support SVP Annual Appeal. Thank you!

Due to Covid we have decided not to have a Church Gate Collection and are asking that people kindly leave their donation to our SVP Centre at Upper Parnell Street (outside St. Marys Health Centre) or Vincent's SVP Shop, Friar St. or to the Parish Office or in either The Cathedral or Bohernanave Churches (by kind permission).


If people didn't receive a SVP envelope they can put their donation into a plain envelope and drop it into one of the various locations.


Many thanks for your continued support.

