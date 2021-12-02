Funds sanctioned for Suir pathway in Thurles

The monies will help to determine the work which needs to be carried out in the middle section of the proposed walkway

The River Suir walkway in Thurles has received funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) which will see further investigative work and proposals brought forward to link the Clongour section with Lady's Well.



The funding announced this week will see the development of three project across Tipperary and the allocations have been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry, Cllr Seamus Hanafin and Senator Garret Ahearn.



The investment forms part of ‘Our Rural Future’ and aims to support rural economies and make Rural Ireland a more attractive destination for adventure tourism.



Thurles River Suir Pathway will receive €210,487 for the provision of an off-road walking/cycling pathway along the River Suir from Clongour Road to Turtulla Bridge/Golf Club, finishing at Lady's Well on the Mill Road.



Councillor Hanafin said: “This is great news for Thurles. Already we have seen the improvements from the Swinging Gates at Thomand Road, as far as Clongour. And, next week, work is to commence on improving the Lady's Well section of the river walk which is very welcome because this is a very popular route with pedestrians.



“The section which has been granted will then allow for proposals to be brought forward for this section in between and I welcome that.



“There has been tremendous work done by Thurles Lions Club on this project and great credit is due to them for all of their effort. It was the Lions Club which initiated the project and they are the driving force behind it, so I want to commend them for their work in this regard,” Cllr Hanafin said.



Ardfinnan Walkway and Bridge will receive €138,600 to provide an Access Upgrade between the Suir Blueway and Ardfinnan village, including appropriate planting and seating on the banks of the River Suir.



In Carrick-on-Suir there will be widening of 950m of the Suir Blueway Walk.



€180,000 will provide for the development of the Suir Blueway to link with existing sections of the route resulting in a continuous 3m wide surface for over 3km.



Deputy Michael Lowry welcomed the funding for all three projects and said that they are very neceesary projects in their localities.



Senator Ahearn said: “I am delighted that Tipperary will receive €529,087. Tipp has seen significant investment through rural funding in the past year. As a county we have always attracted significant tourism. Funding through the department and Failte

Ireland serve to improve our rural settings and make Tipperary more appealing .”