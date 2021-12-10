Thurles Skyfest goes ahead on Sunday

The 7th annual Thurles Christmas Skyfest was officially launched this week with the organisers promising a fantastic festive occasion.



This one day festival will take place on Sunday next December 12 from 2pm to 6pm in the town park in Thurles.

These type of festivals are proving to be hugely popular events all over Ireland and the hope is that this years Christmas festival for Thurles will once again have a positive economic impact on the town.



Events taking place will include a special Covid safe Santa Grotto, Polar express Train Rides, Music, Christmas Markets and stalls, Funfair rides, food stalls and a spectacular fireworks display to finish the festival at 6pm.



“We are really thrilled that despite the restrictions imposed due to Covid that we are hosting this festival and extremely proud that we have managed to secure so many events that we hope will bring visitors to Thurles for this special day,” states Chairman of the organising committee, Cllr Jim Ryan.



He added: “Our committee have put in a massive effort and we would like to thank Tipperary County Council for their help both financially and for allowing us to use the town park as the venue which is the perfect location for it.



“We are also extremely grateful to St Patricks MIC for accommodating our magnificent fireworks display.



Ellen Dunican PRO of the organising committee stated that all members of the committee have been very busy over the last number of weeks in putting everything together and are grateful to Thurles Chamber of Commerce for supporting the festival along with all the shops and business’s around the town.



Treasurer of the committee Pat Dunican is encouraging people to use this event as an opportunity to shop locally in Thurles and states that there is an opportunity here to develop this festival into a major annual event that potentially could have very positive economic benefits for the town.



Cllr Ryan added that it is still not too late to book in a stall and if interested to contact him on 087 7043785.



He would also like to remind all people attending that strict Covid precautions will be in place on the day and that anyone visiting Santa must wear face masks and keep a two metre distance from the great man himself.



So, do try to get along to the Thurles Christmas Skyfest - the perfect way to get into the Festive spirit as the Yuletide celebrations draw closer and closer.