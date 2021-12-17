Appeal for Tipperary pedestrians in Liberty Square to take care

Pedestrians using Liberty Square are being asked this week to take more care and caution as they cross over through traffic.



There are now a number pedestrian crossings around Liberty Square and one caller to the Tipperary Star has expressed the view that pedestrians need to be more educated on the difference between a zebra crossing and a signalled pedestrian crossing which contains stop and go lights.



“ Pedestrians, motorists and all those who use the Square need a refresher on getting around or through the area. The raised section near The County Bar is a bit of a conundrum. In the morning I watch students wander over and back across this section as though it was Grafton Street in Dublin while the speed ramp down near the castle appears to have become a zebra crossing in the minds of some pedestrians.



“Like everything new, there is a bedding-in period where we all become accustomed to what is expected and acceptable. Education in the local schools and on the local radio station are needed,” our caller said.



This caller had endured a narrow escape coming up Liberty Square and was annoyed, but relieved that an accident had not happened as a mother and child walked out in front of the vehicle on the raised speed ramp - a speed ramp, not a zebra crossing or a pedestrian crossing.



The caller said: “On my way home from work I nearly knocked down a mother and child outside Tesco- I don't think I am being dramatic when I say this. I got an awful fright and stuck the car to the road.



“I approached the traffic lights at Tesco which were green around 5.20pm. I would estimate I was doing less than ten miles an hour. In the course of a few seconds, I noticed that the oncoming car had stopped and suddenly there was a mother and child coming across the raised section of road from the Tesco side.



“I braked hard and came to a stop on the raised section of the crossing.

“Afterwards, I felt awful as I had been gesticulating at the lights like a New York taxi driver while the lady looked back and apologised,” our caller said.



This is a common enough occurrence in Liberty Square right now as pedestrians, motorists and all road users get accustomed to the new layout. And, there is still very much a tendency for pedestrians to jay-walk, as the say in the US - crossing over and back through traffic at non specific locations, without using proper designated crossing routes.



As our caller said, it will take some time for the new layout and the crossings to become familiar to users of Liberty Square, but there is also a call for people to be far more conscious than they currently are, of the dangers involved in crossing the traffic in non designated places. Motorists do not, and should not have to, expect pedestrians to cross in front of them as they negotiate the streets. And, especially at this time of the year when evenings and mornings are dull and dark, it is a very foolish practice to engage in jay-walking - you are putting yourself at real risk, as well as placing an unfair responsibility on the driver of the vehicle.



Another caller to The Tipperary Star referred to the new paving on Liberty Square which was described as being slippy in the wet weathers. However, we understand that this is not an issue as the paving has been treated to ensure that the top is not a danger to pedestrians when the weather is wet.



Works continue at pace in Liberty Square to get the project completed - the finishing line is not too far off now and when completed Liberty Square will be bright, airy and spacious with plenty of plaza space and appropriate street furniture to entice people to come into the town centre, enjoy the surrounds and stay there for a time.



But, one accident could put a real downer on the fantastic work which has been undertaken. So, the message is loud and clear to motorists and pedestrians alike - be vigilant; be careful; take you time; and only cross Liberty Square using designated crossing zones.