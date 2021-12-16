Search

Fr Brian Darcy to sign books in Tipperary today

Fr Brian Darcy will be in Thurles today

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The well known cleric will be in Bookworm, Liberty Square, Thurles 

Father Brian D'Arcy is Ireland’s best-known cleric. Over fifty years as a priest, journalist and broadcaster, he has been a most outspoken commentator on the issues of the day, religious, social and political.


And, he is isgning his new book- It has to be said- in Bookworm, Thurles on Thursday at 3:00pm.


His views, always frank and honest, have frequently brought him into conflict with Catholic Church authorities, but despite the personal pain and anguish such confrontations have caused him, he has never shirked his commitment to standing up and being counted when morality, truth and goodness are under attack.


It has to be said is his second memoir – an updating of his first, “A Different Journey”, and in it he deals in great detail with the issue of clerical abuse and the Church’s response to it. He is highly critical of what he sees as the Church’s commitment to protecting the institution of the Church at the expense of the victim. His public spat with Cardinal Cathal Daly on the Late Late Show and the fall out from it are also documented in a forthright fashion. He relates how he himself was abused as a young seminarian and the impact it had and continues to have on his life.


Fr Brian’s love of music and the showband scene is well known and he recalls with great affection the characters and incidents of a colourful showbiz career as friend and confidante of the stars. His friendship with the late TerryWogan, the late Albert Reynolds, Queen Elizabeth and the Clintons also feature, as does his days as a member of the Jimmy Magee All Stars – a celebrity football team which raised thousands for a variety of charities all over the country.


After fifty years in the priesthood Father Brian’s It has to be said reflects on a life devoted to his ministry in an Ireland in which traditional views on topics such as religion, marriage, sexuality, women priests, homelessness, are being challenged as never before. Agree or disagree with him, his opinions, honestly and sincerely offered, are thought-provoking and are a significant contribution to the ongoing debate that is shaping the modern Ireland.


All are welcome to come along and meet Fr Brian.

