Thurles Crokes Athletics Club notes and fixtures

Great day last Sunday at the club grounds where we were host to the County Master and U23 championship. On a dry but foggy morning conditions and the course was near perfect for cross country. First off just after 11am, Patsy started the ladies race.

Here with a hard fought battle start to finish over the 4km distance Eileen Ely was our first lady home in 5th position overall and 2nd O/35. Our ladies 0/35 also won silver team medals Eileen Ely, Michelle Maher and Eileen Bourke. Great running ladies. Great running also in the ladies Martina Ryan, followed closely home by Paula Mills and Nora McNamara.



Our men lined out in a big field ranging in all ages. After a tough 7km of skill and wit club athlete John Fitzgibbon out ran some of the top County men and came home victorious taken the overall men's individual Gold. Here Our mens team won Bronze team medals John Fitzgibbon, Liam Shanahan, Declan Ryan and Liam Dorney. Also in flying form out on the course were Tommy Moloney, Noel Kennedy, Darragh Purcell and Tommy Barrett.

Thanks to everyone who competed

Big thank you to everyone who came and helped out stewarding, Kathleen and Catherine on tea duty and Patsy on the start. John on speaker and the ladies at the finish and results, without you all it couldn't be done, you are fantastic. Thank you.



The club and its committee would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and A Happy Safe New Year and see you all back for training of all ages and abilities in 2022.