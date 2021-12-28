Search

28 Dec 2021

Thurles Crokes Athletics Club notes and fixtures

County Master and U23 championship

Thurles Crokes Athletics Club notes and fixtures

Our ladies 0/35 won silver team medals in the County Master and U23 championship. Great running ladies

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Great day last Sunday at the club grounds where we were host to the County Master and U23 championship. On a dry but foggy morning conditions and the course was near perfect for cross country. First off just after 11am, Patsy started the ladies race.

Here with a hard fought battle start to finish over the 4km distance Eileen Ely was our first lady home in 5th position overall and 2nd O/35. Our ladies 0/35 also won silver team medals Eileen Ely, Michelle Maher and Eileen Bourke. Great running ladies. Great running also in the ladies Martina Ryan, followed closely home by Paula Mills and Nora McNamara.


Our men lined out in a big field ranging in all ages. After a tough 7km of skill and wit club athlete John Fitzgibbon out ran some of the top County men and came home victorious taken the overall men's individual Gold. Here Our mens team won Bronze team medals John Fitzgibbon, Liam Shanahan, Declan Ryan and Liam Dorney. Also in flying form out on the course were Tommy Moloney, Noel Kennedy, Darragh Purcell and Tommy Barrett.

Thanks to everyone who competed
Big thank you to everyone who came and helped out stewarding, Kathleen and Catherine on tea duty and Patsy on the start. John on speaker and the ladies at the finish and results, without you all it couldn't be done, you are fantastic. Thank you.


The club and its committee would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and A Happy Safe New Year and see you all back for training of all ages and abilities in 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media