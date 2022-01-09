Cabragh Wetlands' Trust's plans for 2021

As we leave the difficult year of 2021 behind us, we look forward in hope to 2022 and what it will bring.



At Cabragh Wetlands we are gearing up for what promises to be a busy year as the issues of habitat protection, climate change and general environmental issues get more and mor prominence and as the importance of water and wetlands becomes more widely recognised, both the opportunities and the challenges for the Wetlands increase.



On the communication front, the Trust has been very well supported by Tipperary County Council, The Department of Local Government, Housing and Heritage and the Local Authority Water Development Fund in the development of impressive new signage for both the outside areas of the Wetlands and within our newly-refurbished bird-hides. The contents for these signs was created by a dedicated team of wetland volunteers, while the signs were designed and made by Creo in Shannon. The outside signs are nearly worth a visit on their own and, for the first time, you will be able to see the various Wetlands walks set out on a lovely aerial photo taken by Debbie Hickey of Studio Ten.



In addition, we will continue to publish our newsletter which will set out what is going on in the Wetlands and, hopefully, highlight some important environmental issues of the moment. If you would like to be on the mailing list by the way, just email us at cabraghwetlandsmembers @gmail .com.



In addition, we are working with will Hourihan of Flexiweb on the development of a brand new website. This is challenging work being led by our Social Media Sub-Committee and we will let you know when the new site is ready for launch. We hope that it will be easier to book our facilities or a school or group visit when the new site is up and running. This work has been kindly assisted by funding from North Tipperary Development Company.



We really do hope that group meetings and activities of all kinds will begin again as soon as possible as the pandemic eases and life returns to something closer to normal. Before the new variant arrived, there was great activity in the Wetlands Centre with many different groups booking it for a variety of different activities. Many people who want nice surroundings and a nice, calm environment for their function, seem to like the ambience that the Wetlands provide.



And, of course, we hope to get back and to grow our school visits. The next generation is the one that is really going to have to tackle the various environmental issues that are facing our planet at present and the more they can get to hear about these things first-hand and experience the nature that e are trying to preserve the better. And, in that regard, the Trust is establishing a dedicated Education Fund which will be used to hire tutors so that the range and reach of our school and group visit programme can be extended. More about that soon.



Our newly-refurbished bird-hides provide a great opportunity to see the birds of Cabragh in their natural habitat and up close and personal. We will have lovely new signs in the hide and plan to run sessions for our younger audiences when circumstances allow. Our sincere thanks to Róisín O’Grady and The County Council for supporting this refurbishment work.



And, thanks to the generosity of the Heritage Council, we have purchased a great range of equipment which will really help bring the science and the nature of the wetlands alive for young and old. You will be able to look at the smallest of things through a microscope, track the most secret of things through sensors and watch the most shy and nervous of things through binoculars. A wonderful world awaits when our lives open up again.



And we have been and will continue in our work of maintaining and improving the wetland habitat that is in our charge. While education and recreation are important focuses of the Trust, conversation is the foundation doctrine without which the rest would not exist. We have plans to make sure that the wetlands retain that status and that parts of them are made even more attractive to nesting and other birds. We will keep you informed.



Le gach dea-ghuí don ath-bhliain agus ta súil againn go mbeimíd I gcomhluadar le chéile sar I bhfad.