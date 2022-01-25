Thurles Drama Group presents The Odd Couple

Tickets €16/ €12. Student and senior. Call 0504 90204
Thurles Drama Group presents its Spring production. - Neil Simon's hilarious comedy, The Odd Couple.
Felix, a neurotic and fastidious writer, is thrown out by his wife, and moves in with his friend Oscar Madison.
Oscar lives a much more carefree life, his kitchen filled with food gone off; he spends recklessly gambling and drinking. The apartment becomes a battleground between the two men - Felix's buttoned up approach and Oscar's 'devil may care' attitude.
Special access and wheelchair users please inform the box office at the time of booking that you may need accessibility seating. T:0504 90204.
Venue: the Source Arts Centre, at 8pm, from February 14 - 19.
Playwright John B. Keane whose 'Big Maggie' will be performed by the Multeen Players in Knockavilla Hall in late February.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.