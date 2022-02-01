Apply now for Grant Schemes 2022 with Thurles Municipal District

The closing date for draw down of approved grants is September 30, 2022
The Thurles Municipal District of Tipperary County Council invites applications from groups in the Thurles Municipal District who may be eligible to be considered for a grant under the below schemes.
Apply online now for the Contributions to Clubs & Organisations scheme and Contributions to Residents’ Associations for Estate Enhancements scheme.
Forms to be completed and submitted by 4.40pm on Friday, February 25, 2022.
All applicants must be not for profit entities.
Copy of Current Bank/Credit Union Statement must be submitted with application.
If application is successful: grants cannot be drawn down without submission of valid receipts as follows:
Receipts must be dated for year 2022.
Receipts must give details of supplier name and address, goods/services provided and the amount paid.
Receipts for relevant expenditure to at least the value of the grant awarded.
The closing date for draw down of approved grants is September 30, 2022.
Receipt of funding in previous years is no guarantee of funding in 2022. Likewise allocation of funding in 2022 is no guarantee of funding in future years
For further information contact Louise Phillips, Tipperary County Council, District Offices, Castle Avenue, Thurles.
Tel - 0818 06 5000 Email - louise.phillips@tipperarycoco.ie
