Lights on Thurles street to be upgraded in the coming weeks

Public lighting on Friar Street, Thurles is to be up-graded significantly
Friar Street is set for an overhaul
The street lighting on Friar Street, Thurles is to be significantly enhanced and up-graded with the installation of smart ready LED lights, we have been informed.
Cllr Seamus Hanafin said that the lights will greatly improve the street and added that the work will get underway in the next few weeks.
“This is very welcome news and it is badly needed on Friar Street because the lighting can be quite poor there at times,” he said.
The street, as one of the main arteries into Liberty Square, is always very busy and the enhanced lighting will certainly help to make it more attractive for business in the coming years, with a number of vacant commercial premises located there.
The proposed primary care campus in Tyone Nenagh. Subject to planning permission, the 80,000 square foot development will be located in the old Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds opposite Nenagh Hospital
Cappawhite GAA Club 10K Run (Carnahalla Loop) and 6K Walk/Fun (Toem Loop) goes ahead on this Sunday, February 6. (File Photo)
Aoife Keyes of St Jude’s, Dublin, left, and Molly Walsh of Mullinahone. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.