New equipment for Cabragh Wetlands

A grant by the Heritage Council has allowed for the addition of new equipment to enhance the Cabragh Wetlands experience

It can be difficult for the casual observer to see and identify all of the wildlife that use Cabragh Wetlands. The reasons for this are various.



Bats, Barn Owls and most Moths are nocturnal. Otters, Pine Martin and Badgers are naturally shy and retiring. Flocks of ducks and waders are easily disturbed and feed well away from people.



In order to get help visitors and students get closer to the wildlife, Cabragh Wetlands Trust was recently awarded a substantial grant by the Heritage Council to purchase wildlife equipment to enable visitors to observe the birds, bats, mammals, moths, invertebrates and plants that are found at Cabragh. Our aim in applying for the grant to purchase this equipment was to ensure that visitors of all ages, levels of mobility and knowledge can have an interesting visit to Cabragh at any-time of the year.



Cabragh Wetlands is one of the best and easiest location in counties Tipperary, Laois, South Offaly and Kilkenny to watch large flocks of ducks and waders during the winter.



Winter flocks of over 1000 birds can be observed that include Wigeon, Teal, Shoveler, Golden Plover, Lapwing and Curlew. During the summer Sedge Warbler, Willow Warbler and Reed Bunting breed in the reedbed.



In future it will be much easier for visitors to enjoy this year-round spectacle. The main bird hide beside the visitors centre at Cabragh has been totally refurbished, with new information boards about to be installed, thanks to funding provided through Róisín O’ Grady, Heritage Officer Tipperary County Council and the hard work of Michael Long, Kevin Collins and all the team at Cabragh.



The revamped hide contains large windows that will make it easy to see the birds while the installation of high-volume bird feeders will bring flocks of tits and finches close to the hide.



Amongst the equipment being purchased are 10 pairs of binoculars and a powerful telescope that visitors will be able to use to observe all the birds at Cabragh. We hope to organise a regular program of events at the bird hide during the Winter. Nest box cameras will also be installed in 10 nest boxes at Cabragh in time for the next year’s breeding season.



Common Pipistrelle, Soprano Pipistrelle, Brown Long-eared Bat and Daubenton’s Bat have all been recorded at Cabragh Wetlands. Bats are on the wing from April to October each year. A bat detector is needed if these elusive creatures are not to go unnoticed by most people.



Thankfully this is about to happen in Cabragh with purchase of 10 bat detectors, 8 bat boxes and a selection of other bat monitoring equipment. It is hoped to organise a series of evening bat walks next summer during which visitors will be able to learn about the different species of bat and how to monitor them.



It is the presence of water that make Cabragh such a special place. Much of the water life such as Caddis fly and Dragonfly larvae really only become accessible to people when seen through a microscope.



The funding will be used to purchase a group pond dipping kit and 10 microscopes so that students and visitors can all explore the wealth of life contained in the ponds and on the stream beds at Cabragh.



Cabragh Wetlands will also use funding to purchase a moth trap, 3 mammal trail cameras and a wide variety of plant, insect and bird guides that will help all visitors to identify and enjoy the wildlife found at Cabragh.



Our thanks to the Heritage Council for the generous grant which allowed this equipment to be purchased and to Róisín O’Grady and Tipperary County Council for the funding which has allowed th upgrade of the bird-hide and the provision of new signage in it.