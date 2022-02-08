Major development for the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles

The green light has been given the go-ahead for the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles.
As part of a major re-development, some six new general classrooms will be built including three prefabricated replacements.
There will also be a technology room, a technology prep room, a science lab and a science prep area along with a home economics room and a project store for the all-girls school on the Templemore Road in Thurles.
Funding for the project is being provided under the Additional Accommodation Scheme.
