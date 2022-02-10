Thurles Tennis Club to host Memorial Golf Classic in memory of John McNally

Thurles Tennis Club members are organising a major fundraiser for Saturday March 12 to coincide with the first anniversary of the passing of their founding chairperson, the inspirational and visionary John McNally.

John’s dream was for a state-of-the-art tennis facility in Thurles and having worked tirelessly towards fulfilling this dream he was delighted to sign a lease agreement with then LIT in 2018.



From John’s initial vision the project has developed into something even bigger and better. The overall campus masterplan has been developed and now agreed by all the parties involved.



A comprehensive and forward thinking joint planning application will soon be submitted to the local authorioty. And the expectation is that this will result in a massive Regional Sports Campus in Thurles serving Tipperary, Munster and beyond for many years into the future.



March 12 will be a day and night of celebration, memories and fun. There will be food available throughout the day for all those taking part in the Golf Classic at Thurles Golf Club, a prize giving and raffle results in the early evening, following the England v Ireland 6 Nations Match, and music and craic into the small hours.

Golf and rugby were also passions of John McNally, so the combination of the classic, the Six Nations, Thurles Tennis Club, and of course a music and song, will see the stars align perfectly to remember and commemorate a man who, though not a native of Thurles, became submerged in a number of local organisations and community activities.



John was very well known to all and his passing, following an illness borne with great bravery and fortitude, occasioned great sadness in the Cathedral Town. Covid restrictions made the episode even more difficult to comprehend and for people to pay their respects.



But, there will be no restrictions in Thurles Golf Club on March 12. Teams of 4 are €200 (food included) with a Champagne Scramble format.



If playing golf isn’t your thing, no worries, Tee Boxes can be sponsored for €50 or you could choose to donate a raffle prize.

Contact thurlestennisclub@ gmail.com to register a team or contribute in any way.