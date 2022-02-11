Search

11 Feb 2022

Thurles Farmers Market hosts Valentine's Special

The Farmers Market in Thurles will have a special Valentine theme on Saturday

11 Feb 2022 11:45 AM

The market takes place on Saturday at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Thurles Farmers Market is offering a hamper to warm hearts and souls this special weekend.


Each purchase at the market on Saturday will earn an entry to a free draw for a hamper packed with goodness.


The hamper has a complete meal and some romantic touches – a portion of homemade soup, prime beef to roast, vegetables and potatoes, the best of local artisan butter /milk and a delicious homemade cake.


There will also be a candle for that touch of romance and to really turn up the temperature - a bag each of kindling, turf and firewood.


Draw will be held at 12.15pm and the hamper can be collected at the market up to 12.45pm or at a location in Killinan later in the day by arrangement.


We hope to shortly have dates for craft markets and other special events. If you are interested in becoming involved in the market please contact 087 828 3218 or 083 860 3402.


We look forward to your custom and support at the weekly market in the Greyhound Stadium car park on Saturday mornings. The market on Saturday February 12thth at the Greyhound Stadium in Thurles will operate from 9am to 12.30pm.
Traders on Saturday include: TJ Donnelly(Timber &Kindling), Michael Ryan (Vegetables, Eggs – including Duck eggs , Honey, Fruit, Fruit Juices) Hammersley’s Meats( Local Beef, Lamb, Pork) Mary Murphy(Baker – Breads, Cakes, Tarts and Buns).


The market also offers you the best of local milk and artisan butter, sourced in Drom, Clonismullen is a local gem.
Please ask our traders if there is a product that you would like us to source – we will always try to meet your needs.
Please follow Thurles Farmers Market on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep in touch with our markets and special events.


Please support local and enjoy the best of local for you and your family.


As always there will be free Car parking in the Greyhound Stadium car park.

