Dementia Friendly Thurles to hold its monthly Memory Cafe 

Dementia Friendly Thurles will hold the monthly Memory Cafe at 11am on Wednesday March 2 in Bookworm, Parnell Street, Thurles.
This month Joan Anglim, Speech and Language Therapist Health will hold a discussion on the physical and sensory difficulties with swallowing that can present with dementia.
At 3pm, on the afternoon of March 2, we will hold our first carers' support group meeting at the Community Hospital of the Assumption. Please contact Ursula, Jennifer or Mags to register to attend.
