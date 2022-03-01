Anner country House Hotel incouded in list of Ireland's top wedding venues

With this week marking the end of almost all remaining covid health restrictions, Ireland’s online wedding venue platform of SaveMyDay.ie have curated a big list for big guest lists! Catering for wedding parties of 200 or more, Ireland’s Top Large Wedding Venues allow couples to plan their supersized special days and tie the knot with all of their family and friends surrounding them.

Whether to-be-weds have big families, an abundance of friends or fancy celebrating in style after the rollercoaster two years we all just had, there are city centre restaurants to sprawling country house estates to festival feel outdoor settings and so many more that are all perfectly placed to host truly big days.



Ireland’s top wedding venues for large wedding celebrations with over 200 guests include Thurles’s Anner Country House Hotel. Having welcomed newlyweds for over 50 years, Tipperary’s Anner Country House offers an opulent and elegant country house with beautifully landscaped private gardens for to-be-weds and caters for intimate weddings from 10 persons up to large celebrations of 250 guests.

SaveMyDay.ie was launched in 2021 by Dublin based couple Ian Menzies and Shell Holden to showcase unique, amazing and alternative Irish venues available to hire for weddings. The online platform connects couples with ceremony and party spaces and places that are the right fit for them - whatever their style, their guest size and their budget!

Shell Holden, Co-Owner of SaveMyDay.ie, comments “At SaveMyDay.ie we not only want to take the stress out of wedding planning for to-be-weds, but we also want to increase the visibility of beautiful and bespoke wedding venues and locations across Ireland that are otherwise hard to find through a Google search. We recognise the ever-growing trend in the industry for couples to discover special places and spaces that they can customise and create celebrations that reflect them and their personalities.”

“Whereas we know that intimate wedding celebrations have become increasingly popular over the past few years, there is also a soaring interest and demand for big wedding celebrations with large guest sizes. With restrictions lifted, many couples want to bring together all of their family and friends and have growing guest lists. At SaveMyDay.ie, we are delighted to showcase the best of Ireland’s large wedding venues and help to-be-weds plan their larger than life wedding parties. ”

All these amazing wedding venues and many more are profiled on SaveMyDay.ie, where couples can connect with any of the venues and enquire for free about their upcoming nuptials.