Tipperary Mass goers prepare for return of near normal Ash Wednesday

Thousands of Tipperary people are expected to attend Mass tomorrow in their local church for Ash Wednesday which marks the beginning of Lent.

Ash Wednesday is always 46 days before Easter Sunday. Lent is a 40-day season (not counting Sundays) marked by repentance, fasting, reflection, and ultimately celebration. The 40-day period represents Christ’s time of temptation in the wilderness, where he fasted and where Satan tempted him. Lent asks believers to set aside a time each year for similar fasting, marking an intentional season of focus on Christ’s life, ministry, sacrifice, and resurrection.

And, having endured a difficult lockdown period, this years Ash Wedneday will feel somewhat more normal in many parishes with Blessed ashes to be offered on the forehead, or for Massgoes to take away themselves. The ash comes from the burning of palm tress usually used during the Palm Sunday celebrations of the previous year.

Of course Ash Wedneday is a day of fast and abstinence with one full meal and two smaller meals being permitted - along with Good Friday, this is the only Fast Day in the church calendar. Eating meat is forbidden on the day, but the fasting requirement does not apply to the young, the old, or those who are sick.

Traditionally in Ireland, Ash Wednesday sees a big increase in the number of people eating fish.

Check out your local church to see Mass times for Ash Wedneday and for Lent.