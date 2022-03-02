Search

02 Mar 2022

Drug driver crashed into bollard at TÚS LIT Thurles roundabout

Young man had consumed cannabis with friends, heard Thurles District Court

Drug driver crashed into bollard at TÚS LIT Thurles roundabout

Thurles District Court

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Mar 2022 6:14 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A young man who crashed into a bollard at a roundabout outside Thurles LIT Institute, had consumed cannabis with friends, heard Thurles District Court.

Garda James Kelleher was on mobile patrol on July 9, 2020, when he observed a motor vehicle cross through a crossroads at speed.


Gardaí had cause to follow this vehicle, which was being driven “in a very erratic manner,” said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan.


The car then crashed at the Tipperary Institute Roundabout, Thurles. Gardaí spoke to the driver, Darryl Bergin, of Clonoghill, Abbeyleix, Co Laois.


Mr Bergin was arrested and cautioned, and underwent a roadside drugs test which showed the presence of cannabis in his system. He was taken to a garda station where he provided a sample of blood. The sample analysis proved positive for cannabis.


Garda Martina Cassidy charged Mr Bergin with driving while exceeding the cannabis limit, having no insurance, and no driving licence, and failure to produce insurance and a driving licence.
He has previous convictions for drugs and dangerous driving, heard Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. “He had been disqualified for eight years,” said Sgt Hanrahan. Mr Bergin had been given a suspended jail sentence of 10 months, and the Thurles offence fell under the remit of that suspended sentence, said Sgt Hanrahan.


Solicitor Colin Morrissey said that, on the day, Mr Bergin had met a number of friends. Cannabis was consumed.


Another individual had driven down, and this individual wanted to be driven home.
Mr Bergin “took the foolish decision” to bring him home, and “hit a bollard near the College.”


Mr Bergin, 24, works part-time as a gravedigger in Abbeyleix. He never completed his Leaving Cert and left school after his Junior Cert. The suspended sentence arose from a “foolish incident” involving a chase from his younger days, said Mr Morrissey.


Judge MacGrath said she had to consider a custodial sentence given Mr Bergin’s record.
However, she noted his “demeanour” and age and asked for a probation report, adjourning the matter to June 28 next.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media