Search

02 Mar 2022

Thurles Golf Club news and fixtures

President's Drive In

Thurles Golf Club news and fixtures

Thurles Golf Club President's/Captains Drive-In 2022. L/R: President Mary Coman O'Neill, Captain Thomas Maguire and Lady Captain Lorraine O'Keeffe

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Mar 2022 10:44 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

PRESIDENT’S DRIVE-IN
Well its official, the Thurles Golfing season is officially open following our Captains’ and Presidents Drive In. On Sunday 27th President Mary Coman O’Neill along with Captains Lorraine O’Keeffe and Thomas Maguire heralded the new golfing season.

Piped to the 10th Tee by Moycarkey- Borris man John Moloughney and surrounded by friends, well-wishers and fellow golfers each struck the ball straight and true. Of course each of them are well used to playing in front of crowds having represented the Club at various levels.


Not to be outdone, our two Junior Captains, Michelle Flanagan and Jack Cashin also showed the way.
This year promises to be the best year yet for our Juniors with strong membership numbers at all ages. Tuition and competitions will start again very shortly. So, if any young person would like to take up golf, feel free to contact the office or either of our two Junior Captains, we would be delighted to hear from you.


It was great to be back in the clubhouse for food and banter after a shot gun mixed champagne scramble.
What a great start to the year!
Shotgun Results
1st Gerard Maguire, William O’Gorman and Margaret Flanagan 45pts (30 on last 6)
2nd Pat Foley, Brigiette Behan and Maura Hennessy 45pts (29 on last 6)
3rd Marian Finn, Conor Ruddy and Ross Kerrigan 44pts


TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee).
Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.


LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 23rd February: 16, 25, 28, 30
No Jackpot Winner. 2 x match 3’s – Chris O’Sullivan and David Crowley €50 each
Next week’s Jackpot €15,600. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday.
Thank you for your continued support.


SPLIT THE POT
Congratulations to February Split the Pot winner, Margaret Flanagan!
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)
You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!


MEN’S RESULTS
Saturday 26th February –14 Hole Singles S/F
1st Liam Cleary (10) 28pts
2nd Shane Moloney (6) 28pts
Sunday 27th February –9 Hole Singles S/F
1st Pakie Stapleton (10) 23pts
2nd Johnny Doyle (11) 22pts 3rd Denis Cleary (8) 20pts

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media