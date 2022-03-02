Thurles Golf Club news and fixtures

PRESIDENT’S DRIVE-IN

Well its official, the Thurles Golfing season is officially open following our Captains’ and Presidents Drive In. On Sunday 27th President Mary Coman O’Neill along with Captains Lorraine O’Keeffe and Thomas Maguire heralded the new golfing season.

Piped to the 10th Tee by Moycarkey- Borris man John Moloughney and surrounded by friends, well-wishers and fellow golfers each struck the ball straight and true. Of course each of them are well used to playing in front of crowds having represented the Club at various levels.



Not to be outdone, our two Junior Captains, Michelle Flanagan and Jack Cashin also showed the way.

This year promises to be the best year yet for our Juniors with strong membership numbers at all ages. Tuition and competitions will start again very shortly. So, if any young person would like to take up golf, feel free to contact the office or either of our two Junior Captains, we would be delighted to hear from you.



It was great to be back in the clubhouse for food and banter after a shot gun mixed champagne scramble.

What a great start to the year!

Shotgun Results

1st Gerard Maguire, William O’Gorman and Margaret Flanagan 45pts (30 on last 6)

2nd Pat Foley, Brigiette Behan and Maura Hennessy 45pts (29 on last 6)

3rd Marian Finn, Conor Ruddy and Ross Kerrigan 44pts



TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee).

Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 23rd February: 16, 25, 28, 30

No Jackpot Winner. 2 x match 3’s – Chris O’Sullivan and David Crowley €50 each

Next week’s Jackpot €15,600. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Thank you for your continued support.



SPLIT THE POT

Congratulations to February Split the Pot winner, Margaret Flanagan!

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)

You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!



MEN’S RESULTS

Saturday 26th February –14 Hole Singles S/F

1st Liam Cleary (10) 28pts

2nd Shane Moloney (6) 28pts

Sunday 27th February –9 Hole Singles S/F

1st Pakie Stapleton (10) 23pts

2nd Johnny Doyle (11) 22pts 3rd Denis Cleary (8) 20pts