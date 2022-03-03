Padraic Maher lauds community spirit at Moyne Road/Bellevue AGM

It was the neighbourhoods first community gathering since 2019

The Moyne Road/ Bellevue Residents Association held their AGM and mass to remember deceased residents in Thurles Order of Malta last week.



This was the first community gathering since 2019 due to the Coronavirus restrictions.



The following were returned as officers for the coming year:

Tommy Barrett (Chairperson),

Peter Bolger (Secretary)

Michael Brett (Treasurer).

Chairman Tommy Barrett, makes a presentation to Padraic Maher

A mass to remember deceased residents was held after the AGM, and was celebrated by Fr. Joe Walsh and Fr. Martin Mareja. Framed pictures were displayed of residents who have passed away.



A presentation was made by Olive Collins to Marianne Dwyer and Ann Marie Dwan to thank them both for performing beautiful music and hyms during the mass.



It was lovely to have so many residents together after a difficult two years. The mass was attended by public representatives including Mattie McGrath TD, Martin Browne TD and Cllr. Peggy Ryan.



It was to the delight for all present to have recently retired Tipperary and Thurles Sarsfields star Paudie Maher in attendance for the mass. Chairperson of the Moyne Road Residents Association Tommy Barrett made a presentation to Paudie in recognition of his many achievements in the blue and gold jersey and of course the Sarsfields jersey over many years.



Paudie spoke and thanked the residents of Moyne Road for their support. He referenced the many hours of hurling he played in Moyne Road with his great friend Pa Bourke. Paudie spoke about the importance of having a strong community and maintaining close friendships as neighbours.



The Moyne Road/ Bellevue Residents Association wish to thank all our residents and friends who continue to support our work.