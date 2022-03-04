Thurles Farmers Market invites new traders to make contact

Thurles Farmers Market are planning their calendar for 2022. Our market will trade as usual in the Greyhound stadium on March 5 from 9am to 12.30pm.



The Market AGM was scheduled for March 1st and one proposal for consideration was a survey of traders, customers and potential customers. For now market time is 9am to 12.30pm.



The regular Thurles Farmers Market Traders will have their usual range of goods available, Vegetables, Fruit, Eggs, Juices, Meat, Milk, Butter, Baked goods, and Fuel – Kindling, Turf and Firewood. Our traders can take custom orders and in some cases make deliveries to you so please enquire at the Market.

Anyone interested in taking a spot at the Farmers Market for an expanded Craft Market on March 26th is asked to call Gill at 087 828 3218 or Stephanie at 085 706 9379.

As Daffodil Day 2022 is scheduled for March 25th we will have fresh daffodils available at the Market on March 26th and will be accepting donations for the Cancer Research Ireland which receives all Daffodil Day proceeds nationwide. The Market will trade as normal on Saturday March 19th – St Patrick’s weekend.



If you are interested in becoming involved in the market please contact 087 828 3218 or 085 706 9379. We look forward to your custom and support at the weekly market in the Greyhound Stadium car park on Saturday mornings. Please support local and enjoy the best of local produce for you and your family.