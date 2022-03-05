Theft of wine from O’Dwyer’s Centra supermarket in Thurles

Man charged with theft of a bottle of wine valued at €11.80
A man who reported his own theft of wine to Thurles Garda Station, was ordered to pay compensation at Thurles District Court.
Mateusz Margol, of 26 Oakfield Drive, Cabra Road, Thurles, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc wine from O’Dwyer’s Centra supermarket, Stradavoher road, Thurles, on January 7, 2021, heard Thurles District Court.
Mr Margol reported the theft himself to Thurles Garda Station afterwards.
Garda Orla McCabe charged him with theft of a bottle of wine valued at €11.80. However, Mr Margol believed the bottle to be worth €8.99, said his solicitor Anne Fitzpatrick.
Judge MacGrath said she would strike out the charge if compensation was paid.
