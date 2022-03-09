Search

09 Mar 2022

CBS Thurles Primary Schools Cross Country Competition

Thurles Crokes Athletic Club provided the venue and the bright sunshine was most welcome for all who attended

On Friday, March 4, over 1,500 young athletes from 29 primary schools took part in a cross country competition organised by CBS Thurles secondary school.

Thurles Crokes Athletic Club provided the venue and the bright sunshine was most welcome for all who attended.

This was the first running event for primary schools over the previous two years, indeed for most schools it was the first taste of competitive action since March 2020. There were 16 races in total for 3rd, 4th 5th and 6th class pupils.

The 800m course for 3rd and 4th class pupils and the 1000m course for 5th and 6th class pupils provided all athletes with the opportunity to showcase their running abilities. There was great excitement as the clock counted down to the first race, the 3rd class girls, at 10.30am. For each race the cheers and shouts of support could be heard echoing around the impressive Thurles Crokes grounds.

Medals were presented to the first 10 place finishers with team awards for class groups. The day was a great success with teachers and parents commenting on the wonderful atmosphere and on how well the event was organised and run.

The Principal of CBS Thurles, Mr.Tiernan O’Donnell, who is also Chairperson of the newest Athletic Club in the country, Dualla-Balltarsna-Boherlahan AC, noted that ‘the importance of running for young people cannot be overestimated, especially in relation to their health and wellbeing. Running is not about winning, it is about reaching your goals and personal targets and most importantly it is about enjoyment and fun.’

The final races of the day involved the 6th class girls and boys who ran the 1k course. It was the last time these young athletes would take part in a cross country competition for their respective schools and this opportunity to race with their friends was summed up by one athlete as ‘brilliant to get out of school and run against the lads again’.

CBS Thurles would like to acknowledge the support of Thurles Crokes for their support and all the students, teachers and parents who made the event so enjoyable.

