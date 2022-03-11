Crime punishment and the assize record in later seventeenth century Tipperary

The Source Library Thurles where the lecture takes place
On Tuesday March 15th, Dr Coleman Dennehy visits The Source, Thurles for his lecture on crime and punishment in seventeenth century Tipperary.
Coleman will use rare records from the National Library Ireland to describe the Irish criminal justice system of the period. Using the court records for the Liberty of Tipperary, he will shine a light of Irish law, order and punishment.
The records also form a useful basis for a study of the county. Coleman has written and lectured widely on criminal justice.
This, the March lecture from the Tipperary People and Places Series a commences at 7.00pm.
All are welcome. For further details contact 0526166123 or studies@tipperaryccoco.ie
