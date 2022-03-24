Painting grant scheme announced for Liberty Square, Thurles

The Templemore Thurles Municipal District Authority has announced an €85,000 fund for an innovative painting scheme for Liberty Square, Thurles in recognition of the huge disruption experienced by property owners and businesses over the last two years.



With the multi million Euro redevelopment of the Square having been so well received by all, the MDA has followed through on a Notice of Motion from Cllr Seamus Hanafin, tabled last year, that a paining incentive scheme be introduced to help spruce up the properties - a project which is seen as being one of the final pieces of the jigsaw in the heart of the town.



The scheme was approved at a meeting of the MDC this week and Cllr Hanafin welcomed the news saying that it will make a big difference to those who wish to get involved in upgrading their premises.



“Without doubt there was much disruption to business in Liberty Square as a result of the huge redevelopment work and in fairness businesses and property owners were incredibly patient and co-operative throughout the process.



“This painting scheme will incentivise all of those involved to up-grade their premises and help improve the overall appearance of the Square ,” Cllr Hanafin said.



A pallet of colours will be selected by a painting consultant on behalf of the council from which those getting involved in the scheme can choose the colours they wish to have on their property. This means that not only will grants be available, but advice will also be forthcoming for anyone who wishes to avail of it.



“This scheme will be rolled out in the coming weeks and we are now inviting those interested to make contact with us so that we can ascertain the level of interest. This is a great opportunity for property owners to do something exciting with their properties and we would particularly like to hear from people who own vacant properties,” Sharon Scully, District Administrator told the Tipperary Star.



Expressions of interest can be lodged with the MDC at Castle Avenue right now.