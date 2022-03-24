Thurles Farmers Market held its AGM and elected a new committee

Thurles Farmers Market AGM held it’s AGM on March 1st.

Officers elected :

Chairperson - Gillan Gleeson,

Secretary - Catherine Fogarty,

Treasurer - Mary Murphy

Social Media – Stephanie Bourke.



Committee members: Michael Ryan, Joe and Helen Hammersley, Eileen and Seamus Gleeson, Liz Donlan and TJ Donnelly.

Thurles Famers Market will continue to hold it’s weekly Market at the Greyhound Stadium (by kind permission) for the foreseeable future.



Thurles Municipal Council was to select a contractor to design the Thurles Market Quarter last month and the estimated completion date for construction is December 2023. In the interim the market intends to conduct a survey of traders, customers and potential customers to help devise a sustainable pathway for the market. Supporting local is vital for our local economy and communities.



If you are interested in becoming involved in the market please contact 087 828 3218 or 085 706 9379. We look forward to your custom and support at the weekly market in the Greyhound Stadium car park on Saturday mornings. Please support local and enjoy the best of local produce for you and your family. Free Car parking in the Greyhound Stadium car park during Thurles Farmers Markets.



Thurles Farmers Market is hosting a very attractive event next Saturday March 26 at the Greyhound Stadium. The Market, trading from 9am to 12.30pm will feature a total of 25 different traders and will also incorporate the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Day.

In addition every purchase made at the market will earn you a free ticket for our Giveaway.



Traders have donated prizes and you can check your ticket instantly and collect your prize immediately if you are a winner!

So please do come and support your local food and craft makers – it presents an ideal opportunity to choose a gift for Mothers’ Day on March 27th.



On Saturday there are crafters offering jewellery, handmade cards, metal work gifts – featuring horseshoes, mounted prints, gem stone bracelets, crochet and knitted items, home fragrances, fabric designs, children’s books, handmade wooden items, and personalised gifts to name a few. There is a wide range of creative talent attending the Market on March 26th so please do come and check out the creations with some amazing upcycling ideas.



Aloe Vera products in addition to specialised sauces, jams and chutneys will also be available. Add to this our regular traders offering meats, diary, baked goods, eggs, vegetables, honey and fruits and you really can shop local and make a difference.

Firewood and kindling is also available. Our traders can take custom orders and in some cases make deliveries to you so please enquire at the Market. Full details are available on our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



For Daffodil Day we are seeking donations of daffodils to the market on Saturday morning (March 26) any time from 8.30am onwards – we will then use these to gather donations for the Irish Cancer Society Cancer Research Service.



Some members of Clonoulty Vintage Rally(much appreciated) will be on hand with some Vintage vehicles to manage the Daffodil Day stand at the Farmers Market.