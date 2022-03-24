Search

24 Mar 2022

Thurles Farmers Market held its AGM and elected a new committee

The Market continues on Saturday at Thurles Greyhound Stadium where a special event will be held

The Farmers' Market is back once again in Cahir

Thurles Farmers Market continues on Saturday at Thurles Greyhound Stadium where a special event will be held

Reporter:

news reporter

24 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles Farmers Market AGM held it’s AGM on March 1st.
Officers elected :
Chairperson - Gillan Gleeson,
Secretary - Catherine Fogarty,

Treasurer - Mary Murphy
Social Media – Stephanie Bourke.


Committee members: Michael Ryan, Joe and Helen Hammersley, Eileen and Seamus Gleeson, Liz Donlan and TJ Donnelly.
Thurles Famers Market will continue to hold it’s weekly Market at the Greyhound Stadium (by kind permission) for the foreseeable future.


Thurles Municipal Council was to select a contractor to design the Thurles Market Quarter last month and the estimated completion date for construction is December 2023. In the interim the market intends to conduct a survey of traders, customers and potential customers to help devise a sustainable pathway for the market. Supporting local is vital for our local economy and communities.


If you are interested in becoming involved in the market please contact 087 828 3218 or 085 706 9379. We look forward to your custom and support at the weekly market in the Greyhound Stadium car park on Saturday mornings. Please support local and enjoy the best of local produce for you and your family. Free Car parking in the Greyhound Stadium car park during Thurles Farmers Markets.


Thurles Farmers Market is hosting a very attractive event next Saturday March 26 at the Greyhound Stadium. The Market, trading from 9am to 12.30pm will feature a total of 25 different traders and will also incorporate the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Day.

In addition every purchase made at the market will earn you a free ticket for our Giveaway.


Traders have donated prizes and you can check your ticket instantly and collect your prize immediately if you are a winner!
So please do come and support your local food and craft makers – it presents an ideal opportunity to choose a gift for Mothers’ Day on March 27th.


On Saturday there are crafters offering jewellery, handmade cards, metal work gifts – featuring horseshoes, mounted prints, gem stone bracelets, crochet and knitted items, home fragrances, fabric designs, children’s books, handmade wooden items, and personalised gifts to name a few. There is a wide range of creative talent attending the Market on March 26th so please do come and check out the creations with some amazing upcycling ideas.


Aloe Vera products in addition to specialised sauces, jams and chutneys will also be available. Add to this our regular traders offering meats, diary, baked goods, eggs, vegetables, honey and fruits and you really can shop local and make a difference.
Firewood and kindling is also available. Our traders can take custom orders and in some cases make deliveries to you so please enquire at the Market. Full details are available on our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


For Daffodil Day we are seeking donations of daffodils to the market on Saturday morning (March 26) any time from 8.30am onwards – we will then use these to gather donations for the Irish Cancer Society Cancer Research Service.


Some members of Clonoulty Vintage Rally(much appreciated) will be on hand with some Vintage vehicles to manage the Daffodil Day stand at the Farmers Market.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media