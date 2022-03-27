Thurles Golf Club news and competitions

Thurles Golf Club
MEN’S RESULTS
Thursday 17th March – 14 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble
1st Eamon Hayes, Mary Hayes and Sadie Dwyer 40pts
2nd James O’Gorman Donal McGettigan and Tom Fanning 39pts
3rd Danny Meaney, Gregory Culley and Sean Moloney 39pts
Friday 18th March – 14 Hole Open Team of Three Top 20 Qualifier
1st Conor Ryan, Seamus Ryan and Brendan O’Connor 47pts (36 back 9)
2nd Kevin Cummins (Roscrea), Rory Brislane (Rosecrea) and Eoin Brislane (Slievenamon) 47pts (33 back 9)
March 19 and 20 – 14 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Patrick Dempsey (11)35pts
2nd Martin Quinn (19) 35pts
3rd Pat Kavanagh (17) 34pts
4th David Fogarty (10) 31pts
5th Pat Bohan (12) 31pts
TOP 20 WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on May 14 2022.
