Search

27 Mar 2022

Thurles Golf Club news and competitions

March 17: 14 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble

Thurles Golf Club news and competitions

Thurles Golf Club

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Mar 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

MEN’S RESULTS
Thursday 17th March – 14 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble
1st Eamon Hayes, Mary Hayes and Sadie Dwyer 40pts
2nd James O’Gorman Donal McGettigan and Tom Fanning 39pts
3rd Danny Meaney, Gregory Culley and Sean Moloney 39pts


Friday 18th March – 14 Hole Open Team of Three Top 20 Qualifier
1st Conor Ryan, Seamus Ryan and Brendan O’Connor 47pts (36 back 9)
2nd Kevin Cummins (Roscrea), Rory Brislane (Rosecrea) and Eoin Brislane (Slievenamon) 47pts (33 back 9)
March 19 and 20 – 14 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Patrick Dempsey (11)35pts
2nd Martin Quinn (19) 35pts
3rd Pat Kavanagh (17) 34pts
4th David Fogarty (10) 31pts
5th Pat Bohan (12) 31pts


TOP 20 WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on May 14 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media