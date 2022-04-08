Thurles Musical Society delights audiences with The Heat is On

Thurles Musical warmed the hearts of audiences at the weekend with their production of The Heat is On which ran in the Premier Hall on Friday and Saturday evening last.



This was the first outing for the Society since they staged Michael Collins, a musical drama, back in 2019. And, the three year gap was reflected in the number of newcomers on stage who have significantly enhanced the company and brought great energy to the stage.



Of course many of the familiar faces were there too and the blend of experience and enthusiasm, which was brilliantly married together by Director Nina Scott, helped to bring a wonderfully energetic, poised and poignant production to the stage - one which the audiences appreciated greatly.



It was great to see the Premier Hall being used again and with the very full attendances on both evenings there was a real buzz about the place - a slight giddiness even as patrons relished a night out at the theatre.



Thurles Musical Society has lost many very valued members and friends in the three years since they last performed and that was reflected in a remembrance tribute at the back of the Premier Hall with a single lighted candle flickering in the dark to remind all those in attendance of those whose names were included, including the last President of the Society, the late Alice O'Brien.



But, while the tribute resulted in a tinge of sadness and loss, these concerts were about celebration - celebration of the return to the stage and delighting in the performing arts.



Music, song and dance, acting and action were the order of the day and the wonderful orchestra under the baton of Musical Director Mary Rose McNally had no let-up as they raced from one musical number to the next, pausing only for the interval.

The concert focused on much of the music of Miss Saigon and with a magnificent front line to lead the tale, the audience was treated to a fantastic night of entertainment.



TMS is renowned for having a fantastic chorus and following The Heat is On, that reputation remains intact with the poignant Bui Doi being a particular highlight.



It was great to see local theatre being so strongly endorsed by the presence of the multitudes and Society Chairperson, Eidin Sweeney was lavish in her praise for the audience support after the shows - support which has been forthcoming since the inception of the Society seventy two years ago.

Covid 19 disrupted the unbroken run of annual shows since 1950, but on the evidence of last weekend, the clouds are parting to reveal bright sunlight again for Thurles Musical Society.



Footnote: While this musical concert was a fundraiser for the Cathedral Raise the Roof fund and Thurles Tennis Club, TMS generously donated the proceeds of the interval raffle to the Irish Red Cross Ukranian Appeal.

