9/11 memorial planned for St Mary's INternational Garden of Remembrance

Dúrlas Éile Eliogarty Memorial Committee has responded to the President of Ukraine Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy who appealed to all countries of the world to come out and support the people of Ukraine.



Our good friend and committee member Mr. Martin Semple, from Denver Colorado and Fianna Road Thurles; Chairman Mr. Johnny Wort; Mr.Eugene Scally;v Mr. S.O Brien; Mr. Tom Callinan and Mr Pat Carroll were present in St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance Thurles Co Tipperary where Martin raised the Ukraine flag on behalf of the Memorial Committee.



It was also a very special day in our twenty-two year history as Martin was presented with the first Committee Members Medal by Chairman and Founder Mr Johnny Wort.

Johnny Wort, Chairman Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee, Martin Semple, Denver Colorado, and William Ryan, committee members with the Ukraine flag at St Mary's Garden in Thurles



A full presentation of all committee members medals will be presented on May 25, 2022. H.E Mr ki - Hwan Kweon Republic of Korea Ambassador to Ireland will be present on the day for their annual ceremony remembering all those who died in the Korean War 1950 - 1953 - one hundred and ten Irish died in that war.



The Republic of Korea memorial was unveiled by H.E. Mr Hae - yun Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ireland on June 25, 2014.



On November 13, 2022 Remembrance Sunday plans are ongoing to erect a special memorial to all those who died and those who were affected by the aftermath of the terrorist attack on September ,11 2001. The Firemen’s Associations in New York are very much aware of our intentions to erect this very special Memorial.



As a goodwill gesture, some members of the associations presented Martin Semple, while on a visit to New York, with the New York's Fireman's association flag that was on mast at some of their 9 / 11 ceremonies.



We are hoping that some of the Association Members will be attending, all going well.



Full details of our ceremony will be available in the near future. If you would like to get involved by way of a donation, or would like more information please contact me on 0861528565 - John Wort, President, Dúrlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee