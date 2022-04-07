Search

07 Apr 2022

Transforming the ‘Widow’s Home’ for the next 100 years

Work is progressing at pace on the refurbishment of this historic building

Work in progress on the Widows Home, Thurles

Work in progress on the Widows Home, Thurles

Anyone passing by The Stanwix or “Widow’s” Home, located at Kickham Street, Thurles, in recent months will surely have noticed the scaffolding around the “Director’s House” and the hoarding that surrounds the entire site.


Close to the hearts of all locals, work is progressing at pace on the refurbishment of this historic building with significant work already undertaken behind the hoarding as evidenced from these recent photos.


The project, costing in excess of €4 million and which is on track for completion in September next, involves the refurbishment of the existing buildings, which date from 1890, to provide 9 one-bedroomed bungalow units and a Community/Support Centre.

In addition, a further 5 new, one-bedroomed bungalow units together with a 5-bedroomed Community Home for adults who require 24/7 support are also under construction. The 14 own door units will be allocated to a mix of elderly persons, persons with disabilities and others in need of housing.


The development, which will be known on completion as The Stanwix Village, is a Thurles Lions Trust housing initiative and the refurbishment/construction works are being undertaken by local building contractors, Leetherm.

Details of the history of The Stanwix Home and The Stanwix Trust, who managed the house for over 130 years, is available on www.tlh.ie
Thurles Lions Club are appealing for your support in funding the local contribution required to finance the cost of the works by purchasing a brick that can be inscribed with your message and will then be incorporated/placed in the Stanwix Gardens.


The cost of a brick is €100, and you can purchase one by any of the following means:
*purchase on-line at www.tlh.ie, from any member of Thurles Lions Club
*by calling into Hickey’s Pharmacy on Liberty Square
*by calling into The Thurles Pharmacy, in Thurles Shopping Centre


Alternatively complete the panel on this page and return it, with your cheque for €100 made payable to Thurles Lions Trust, to John McCormack, Thurles Lions Trust Office, Monastery Close, Templemore Road, Thurles.


Thurles Lions Club would like to thank the community of the greater Thurles area for supporting its fundraising initiatives. All funds raised by Thurles Lions Club are used to support charitable causes.

