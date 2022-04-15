Thurles Golf Club - news and fixtures

JUNIOR GOLF

We will be holding an Easter 9 hole scramble for all Junior and Juvenile Members on Wednesday April 20, starting at 9am sharp. Entry fee €3.

Please confirm your intention to play with Raymond Ryan by TEXT (086 8140292) by the 18th of April.

We look forward to seeing our young members back for the first Junior competition of the year.



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday 7th April – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Eamon O’Gorman (18)40pts

2nd Evan Long (2) 36pts

3rd Johnny Fogarty (24) 36pts

4th Michael Carey (18) 32pts



EASTER OPEN WEEKEND

Timesheets now available on BRS for our Easter Open Weakened Competitions:

Friday 15th & Saturday 16th – Open Team of Three Rumble (Any Combination)

Monday 18th – Open Singles S/F (Men & Ladies)

Entry Fee: Members €8; Visitors €25



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.



TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 6th April: 7, 16, 21, 23

No Jackpot Winner. No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s Michael O’Connor €100.



NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €16,200

Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.Thank you for your continued support



SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!



Ladies Golf

Tuesday April 5 th

Ladies 18 Holes Singles S/F

1st Jill O’ Connor (26) 45 pts

2nd Marcella Broderick (30) 39 pts

3rd Pauline Byrne (23) 38 pts

Twos Competition

Laura Ryan ,Marie Slattery and Mary Coman O’Neill at 3rd

Sunday April 10th

Ladies 18 Holes Singles S/F

1st Pauline Byrne (23) 35pts

2nd Mary Coman O ‘Neill (17) 34 pts

3rd Nora Turner(19) 32 pts

Twos Competition

Jacqueline Corbett and Annette Borland at 11th

Upcoming Competitions

SundayApril 17 th

18 Hole Team Of 3 (Rumble -Any Combination)