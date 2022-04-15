Thurles Golf Club - news and fixtures

Thurles Golf Club
JUNIOR GOLF
We will be holding an Easter 9 hole scramble for all Junior and Juvenile Members on Wednesday April 20, starting at 9am sharp. Entry fee €3.
Please confirm your intention to play with Raymond Ryan by TEXT (086 8140292) by the 18th of April.
We look forward to seeing our young members back for the first Junior competition of the year.
MEN’S RESULTS
Thursday 7th April – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Eamon O’Gorman (18)40pts
2nd Evan Long (2) 36pts
3rd Johnny Fogarty (24) 36pts
4th Michael Carey (18) 32pts
EASTER OPEN WEEKEND
Timesheets now available on BRS for our Easter Open Weakened Competitions:
Friday 15th & Saturday 16th – Open Team of Three Rumble (Any Combination)
Monday 18th – Open Singles S/F (Men & Ladies)
Entry Fee: Members €8; Visitors €25
THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES
Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.
TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.
LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 6th April: 7, 16, 21, 23
No Jackpot Winner. No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s Michael O’Connor €100.
NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €16,200
Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.Thank you for your continued support
SPLIT THE POT
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!
Ladies Golf
Tuesday April 5 th
Ladies 18 Holes Singles S/F
1st Jill O’ Connor (26) 45 pts
2nd Marcella Broderick (30) 39 pts
3rd Pauline Byrne (23) 38 pts
Twos Competition
Laura Ryan ,Marie Slattery and Mary Coman O’Neill at 3rd
Sunday April 10th
Ladies 18 Holes Singles S/F
1st Pauline Byrne (23) 35pts
2nd Mary Coman O ‘Neill (17) 34 pts
3rd Nora Turner(19) 32 pts
Twos Competition
Jacqueline Corbett and Annette Borland at 11th
Upcoming Competitions
SundayApril 17 th
18 Hole Team Of 3 (Rumble -Any Combination)
