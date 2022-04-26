Search

26 Apr 2022

Thurles Darkness into Light is launched by local lady Una Healy

Remember that no matter how you choose to take part, you’ll be giving the gift of hope to those in your community in suicidal crisis

Thurles Darkness into Light is launched by local lady Una Healy

Pictured at the launch were: Pat McKenna (DIL Committee), Rachel Holloway (DIL Committee), Una Healy, Gill Moore (DIL Committee), Pat Cleary (DIL Committee), Jonathan Gleeson (DIL Chairperson)

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

26 Apr 2022 10:22 AM

The Darkness Into Light 5k Run/Walk for Pieta House is fast approaching and takes place in the early hours of Saturday, May 7, starting at The Dome at FBD Semple Stadium, on a 5km route around Thurles, while the dawn is breaking.


The DIL Committee were thrilled to meet with local superstar, Una Healy, last week, who continues to give great support to help spread the word for this fantastic event.


“We have listened to much constructive feedback over recent years and we’re making some improvements, including live music provided by a sizeable Ursuline chamber choir, so this year’s event is not to be missed,” says Chairman Jonathan Gleeson.


Registrations numbers so far are looking good and don’t forget, you can get involved in three ways:
1. Sign up for the physical walk. 2. “Take part in your own way” and share your sunrise moment with family, friends or colleagues. 3. Take part in the Darkness Into Light Challenge – when you select this option, Pieta House waive the sign-up fee for anyone who pledges to fundraise €200.


Remember that no matter how you choose to take part this year, you’ll be giving the gift of hope to those in your community in suicidal crisis, or self-harming.


The DIL Committee would like to thank FBD, who have been a very generous sponsor this year, to photographer, Debbie Hickey, and to Joan Butler of the Ursuline Secondary School who has formed an amazing choir with appropriate pieces for the event.


Further details can be found and you can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie
For more updates or if you wish to contact us, you can through Facebook, (search DarknessIntoLightThurles), Instagram @dilthurles or email dilthurles@gmail.com.
We look forward to greeting you on May 7!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media