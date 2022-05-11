Search

11 May 2022

Prime Thurles site offered for Ukrainian refugee homes

Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association has offered a one acre site to Tipperary County Council for modular homes

Ukrainian refugees

A prime town centre site in Thurles could be used to build modular homes for refugees

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

11 May 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association has offered a prime town centre site to Tipperary County Council which could accommodate up to 25 modular homes to house refugees.


The Trust, which is running the temporary emergency transitional accommodation at the Moycarkey Borris Community and Sports Centre in Littleton, had earmarked the site adjacent to the Matthew Bourke House at Gortataggart, Thurles for up to sixteen traditional units.

However, the Trust has now offered the one acre site to the council with the proposal to house modular units there. And, the benefits of fast-tracking this site would be that Thurles Lions Trust could manage and support the refugees to be housed there.

The one-acre site has been through a pre-planning process as recently as 2016 which agreed the potential of the site for up to 16 traditional build units. If it were now deemed suitable for modular units it may have the potential for more depending on design, open space and other requirements. 

“Should the refugee situation continue as it currently is, the Government will need to plan for more permanent housing solutions that can be delivered in the shortest possible time frame.


“The suggestion is that modular housing would be suitable. We made the offer of a site in early March shortly after the refugee crisis started to the Department of Children and subsequently to Tipperary County Council in April,” CEO John McCormack said.

The facility at Littleton sleeps up to 60 people on camp beds in a hall while they are waiting for more suitable accommodation to be sourced for them. 28 volunteers are helping out with arrangements. The visitors stay a maximum of four nights and receive all  necessary support in terms of food, clothing etc.

On Monday 51 Ukrainians - who had arrived last Friday – were departing for longer term accommodation in Carlow, Templemore and Dublin.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media