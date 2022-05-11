Prime Thurles site offered for Ukrainian refugee homes

Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association has offered a prime town centre site to Tipperary County Council which could accommodate up to 25 modular homes to house refugees.



The Trust, which is running the temporary emergency transitional accommodation at the Moycarkey Borris Community and Sports Centre in Littleton, had earmarked the site adjacent to the Matthew Bourke House at Gortataggart, Thurles for up to sixteen traditional units.

However, the Trust has now offered the one acre site to the council with the proposal to house modular units there. And, the benefits of fast-tracking this site would be that Thurles Lions Trust could manage and support the refugees to be housed there.

The one-acre site has been through a pre-planning process as recently as 2016 which agreed the potential of the site for up to 16 traditional build units. If it were now deemed suitable for modular units it may have the potential for more depending on design, open space and other requirements.

“Should the refugee situation continue as it currently is, the Government will need to plan for more permanent housing solutions that can be delivered in the shortest possible time frame.



“The suggestion is that modular housing would be suitable. We made the offer of a site in early March shortly after the refugee crisis started to the Department of Children and subsequently to Tipperary County Council in April,” CEO John McCormack said.

The facility at Littleton sleeps up to 60 people on camp beds in a hall while they are waiting for more suitable accommodation to be sourced for them. 28 volunteers are helping out with arrangements. The visitors stay a maximum of four nights and receive all necessary support in terms of food, clothing etc.

On Monday 51 Ukrainians - who had arrived last Friday – were departing for longer term accommodation in Carlow, Templemore and Dublin.