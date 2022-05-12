Thurles Darkness into Light raised €17,000

In the early hours of last Saturday, May 7th, a large and very welcome crowd gathered at The Dome at FBD Semple Stadium to support the annual Darkness into Light event for Pieta House.



Chairperson for the event in Thurles, Jonathan Gleeson said: “We were just overwhelmed at the volume of people who turned up for Darkness into Light this year, after a two year absence. Everything went so smoothly from start to finish and we were delighted to have the excellent Ursuline Choir with their conductor Joan Butler to serenade the crowd as they enjoyed their refreshments.

Above: Tipperary Rose Aisling Donovan

“Our wonderful ambassador Una Healy also joined in and we were also delighted to have our newly crowned Tipp Rose Aisling O’Donovan to lend support, along with local GAA star Paudie Maher to cut the ribbon. Thanks to everyone and we hope to see you all again in 2023!



Pictured above: Una Healy

“ This event takes months of organising and the DIL Committee would like to thank the many volunteers, stewards and sponsors who make it a reality. A special word of thanks is given to David Morgan and his team at The Dome, FBD Semple Stadium who are always so generous of their time and provide a truly superb venue and service for the event,” Jonathan said.



The good news is that Darkness into Light Thurles have raised a whopping €17,000 from this year’s event and don’t forget if you missed it and would still like to support, you can donate at darknessintolight.ie.