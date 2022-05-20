Call for funds for new tourist office in Thurles

A call to have funding provided for the new voluntary tourist office in Thurles was heard at a meeting of Tipperary County Council this week.



The matter was discussed in detail having been raised by Independent Councillor Jim Ryan who said that the new office, located in Lár na Páirce, Thurles which houses the GAA museum, is a huge addition to the town. The Tipperary County GAA Board office is located in the same building on Slievenamon Road.



However, the tourist office is being run on a voluntary basis and this cannot be sustained, he said, adding that the local authority, through its tourism section, ought to support the office financially.



“This office is doing great work in Thurles but it is being staffed voluntarily and that cannot continue in the long term. The staff are doing a brilliant job but they need support and I think that we should try to find some way of helping them out as part of our tourism budget,” Cllr Ryan said.



A number of councillors have visited the office and have been informed of how it operates. And, Cllr Seamus Hanafin added his voice to the call for support, saying that some mechanism needs to be found to help out.



“The council needs to put the shoulder to the wheel on this issue. This office, and group, is promoting mid Tipperary and doing a great job,” he said.



Director of Services Mr Pat Slattery said it is the responsibility of Fáilte Ireland to fund the running of tourist offices and he pledged to bring the matter to the attention of officials, suggesting that a meeting might be set-up in the office in order to outline exactly how it is operating.



Mr Slattery added that the council is working with Fáilte Ireland on a number of other tourist office projects in Cahir, Nenagh and Cashel and he also pledged to speak with the District offices in the Thurles Templemore Municipal District to see what support can be given to the Thurles office.