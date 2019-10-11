Duggan Veterinary Supplies Ltd: providing the veterinary industry with premium products

Duggan Veterinary Supplies Ltd. was founded in 1987 with the mission of providing the veterinary industry with premium and affordable products for use in the treatment of all animals. The original focus of Duggan Veterinary was primarily on instrumentation but this has evolved into a portfolio of in excess of over 4000 products including pharmaceuticals, orthopaedics, biologicals and CPD Training. We supply over 400 plus accounts both nationally and internationally. All our products are distributed from our central distribution centre based in Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary where we have a staff of over 20 employees.