Campion Pumps, the leading providers of water and wastewater pumping solutions across Ireland

With over 30 years’ experience in the pump industry Campion Pumps are leading providers of water and wastewater pumping solutions across Ireland. Providing a full range of pumping and treatment solutions to commercial, industrial, agricultural, community and domestic customers. Our wide range of products and services offered means we are a total solution provider to our clients.

As a lead distributor in Ireland for major industry brands, we provide full, end to end, bespoke solutions to our customers. We provide everything from water supply borehole pumps and custom booster sets, to water treatment systems, dosing systems, control panels, variable speed drives, wastewater pumps and specialty pumps. Offering emergency breakdown repair, emergency water supply, as well as new installs and maintenance works.

Pictured below staff at Campion Pumps

We have recently introduced online monitoring and reporting services to our portfolio. Fully developed inhouse, our SCADA system monitors real time activity of a customer’s water system 24/7 through an online platform and mobile application.

We aim to make smart water services accessible to all with the introduction of smart devices and sensors across a range of water applications. We make monitoring, reporting and maintaining your water system easy. Providing you with detailed information on system performance, usage data and alarm notifications, at your fingertips.

For more information on how we can help with your water and wastewater requirements give our team a call. Tipperary 056 883 4288 | Dublin 01 623 4211 | Email: sales@campion.ie | Web: www.campion.ie