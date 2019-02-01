Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution (TiDR ) commemorate the centenary of Soloheadbeg

With a view to standing on the spot on the exact centenary of the first shots of the War of Independence were fire, TiDR (Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution), organised a bus tour for the commemoration of that event.

Thirty-eight people, from all parts of Ireland, boarded the bus at Nenagh, Borrisoleigh and Thurles. From there, the group continued to Kilfeakle, burial place of Sean Treacy, where they were joined by fourteen people who had travelled up from west Cork.

Bernie O’Doherty with daughter Joanne

The first stop took place at Grange, Donohill, birth place of Dan Breen. Anthony Ryan, along with his daughter, Bernie O’Doherty (a grandniece of Dan Breen), had the visitor book on hand for signing.

From Grange, onwards to Soloheadbeg, where at 12.45 pm, Treacy Hogan gave a short oration, on the spot where his grandfather stood exactly one hundred years previously. A short stop followed at Solohead village, where the previous day, in a fitting ceremony, a new interpretive sign board was unveiled by Dr Martin Manseragh.

On the arrival of the bus, musician, Paudie Bourke was on hand to greet the travellers and he also concluded the occasion with a rendition of “The Galtee Mountain Boy”.

Treacy Hogan giving an oration

Travelling via Knocklong, scene of the famous rescue of Sean Hogan in May of 1919, by Castlejane, resting place of the famous Scanlons of Galbally and by the Reeves estate, home of the Scarteen hunt, from which the “Black and Tans” derived their name, a short stop was called at Knockcarron.

It was here, on May 2, 1921 that the volunteers lost four men, the day previous, having lost another four at Sraharla and another two at Gurtdrum.

As the rain began to descend, the final place to stop was visited. St Michael’s cemetery in Tipperary is the final resting place of many of the participants of that time.

Among those, are the remains of James McDonnell, who along with Patrick O’Connell were the first victims of what become the “War of Independence”.

TiDR. (Tipperary in a decade of Revolution) is a voluntary, not-for profit group, comprised of local historians. Our objective is the dispense and relay the history of that period in a non-political manner. This we do, through our tours, talks, lectures, pageantry, re-enactment etc.



