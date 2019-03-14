'Perfect fit': Intriguing workshops in County Tipperary this month

“It’s a perfect fit,” declared Tipperary Live wildlife columnist Albert Nolan of the location for his upcoming series of workshops.

“The folks at the organic garden in Knockanrawley do great work for the environment. It’s an ideal place to speak about these issues.”

What are these issues?

Well, preventing food waste, reducing single-use plastic, dealing with invasive species and helping pollinators. Albert will inform us about these at Knockanrawley Resource Centre in Tipperary Town on March 15, 21 and 27.

These workshops with Albert are free to attend and everyone is welcome. If you are interested in helping the environment and becoming more aware of positive actions you can take to care for the natural world, drop in to any of the events and let’s all promote the growth of green.

“It’s not about grass - too much green grass is monotonous. It’s about a green attitude - a mentality!”

Dates for your diary

March 15 from 10-11.30am on Reducing food waste and single-use plastic.

March 21 from 10-11.30am on Invasive species and their impact on the environment.

March 27 from 10am to 12 noon on Helping pollinators in your community.

Contact 062-52688 for more information.