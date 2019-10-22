Gardai investigate the damaging of a van in Tipperary Town

Gardai are investigating the smashing of a window of a van parked in Tipperary Town centre at the weekend.

The passenger window of the white Ford Transit van parked at St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary was broken between 10pm last Saturday, October 19 and 11am on Sunday.

No property was reported stolen from the vehicle, according to a spokesman for Tipperary Town Garda Station.

Anyone with information that may assist the gardai in solving this crime should contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.