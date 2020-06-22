Forget the summer - one Tipperary village is already making plans for Christmas!

While the rest of the country might be pulling their hair out as to how they are going to get their businesses and sporting programmes, etc., back on track over the summer with the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions, one Tipperary village is looking much further ahead with their planning

Over in West Tipperary, in Dundrum and in Knockavilla, the Knockavilla and Donaskeigh Community Council are planning on holding this year’s Senior Citizen’s Christmas Party on Sunday, December 20. A full 3-course festive dinner will be provided followed by music from Pat and Fran Marnane.

And isn’t it great to see a semblance of normality returning – and no doubt all the senior citizens will be greatly looking forward to the big annual event, as ever.