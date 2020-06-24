Two young Tipperary 'Captain Fantastics' reflect on magnificent journey to county title win

Sophia O'Grady writes...

In 2018 and 2019, The St Joseph’s football teams won three back-to-back titles.

I was very honoured to be part of all three teams, while co-captaining two of them.

So we were looking forward to the medal presentation with Special guest Liam Sheedy to present us with our medals, when the Covid 19 virus interfered with events and plans. All schools in Ireland were closed down for safety so we had to postpone to medal presentation.

Then, Ms Tobin, our School Principal thought of a wonderful idea of a Virtual Medal Presentation!

Ms Hayes, a teacher in St. Joseph’s, set up an Incredible slideshow video for our class with appearances from Ms Tobin, Samantha Lambert, Liam Sheedy, Bennett’s Supervalu, Richie Lohan, Pat O’Grady, Ms O’Grady, Ms Ryan and all of our teachers, SNAs, helpers and supporters.

Ms Tobin set up for our medals to be presented by Regina Ryan, County Champion.

So Regina came to every house to present medals to everyone on the team and supporters from 6th. She was accompanied by Mrs O`Brien and a garda escort. Mrs ‘Brien recorded and took pictures of the presentation. They all gave their time up to

make our day very special so for that I am very grateful.

Lastly I would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone in St. Joseph`s and to everyone in Tipperary for supporting our victories!

THANK YOU!!!

Sophia O’Grady, Co-Captain of the under 13 football team St Joseph`s Girls Primary School, Tipperary Town.

----------



Lil Maher (Joint-Captain Under 13 Cumann na mBunscoil Ladies football county champions) pictured with her parents Johanna and Paddy and her brother Cormac, receiving a special delivery, her county medal and shield from Regina Ryan (community champion) From left to right: Regina Ryan (community champion), Garda Colin Hanley, Lil Maher (joint captain), Johanna Maher, Garda Aidan Moylan, Cormac Maher and Paddy Maher.

Lil Maher writes...

November 12 2019 was the day that St. Joseph’s girls football team won the county final after winning the year before!!

After putting in many tough training sessions with our coaches Pat O’Grady and Richie Lohan we continued to train three to four days a week with a panel of nineteen girls hoping to win the County final two years in a row.

The excitement in the school was amazing. We arrived in Cashel a little nervous but positive that we would go out and play our hearts out. The scores were back and forward from both teams but in the end, it was St. Joseph’s girls that were County Champions!!!!!

Personally, I just want to say a big thank you to our teacher Ms O’Grady for supporting us, bringing us up and down to our training sessions and for believing in us!!

And I’d also like to thank our Principal Ms Tobin for always encouraging us and supporting us through our journey to become county champions two years in a row.

I can’t tell you how amazing it is to put on that pink and navy jersey, to play for your school and to play along side all of your friends is a fantastic achievement and there’s no better feeling!!!

Lil Maher, Co-Captain of the under 13 football team St Joseph`s Girls Primary School, Tipperary Town.