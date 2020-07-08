Not many clubs have a bishop to call their own but one golf club in Tipperary has!
Tipperary Golf Club member, Fr Martin Hayes, has been appointed Bishop of Kilmore.
Congratulations to Bishop Martin
Another proud moment for Tipperary Golf Club as one of our members Fr. Martin Hayes has being appointed by the Vatican to become the new Bishop of Kilmore in Co. Cavan, and parts of counties Leitrim, Fermanagh, Meath and Sligo. We wish Fr. Martin Hayes well in his future endeavours in his new role as a bishop.
LADIES GOLF
Fixtures
Wednesday July 8: Singles stableford sponsored by Shane Kelly Pharmacy
Sunday July 12: Singles stableford club day
Wednesday July 15: Singles stableford sponsored by AIB
Sunday July 19: Singles stableford sponsored by Stakelum Stationery Supplies
Results:
Week 1 Sweep
Winner: Muireann Creamer (36) 46pts
R/up: Mary Riordan (12) 41pts
3rd: Siobhan Fitzpatrick (22) 41pts
9 hole: Phil Ellard (39) 24pts
Week 2 Sweep
Winner: Marian Finn (7) 43pts
Category A: Annette Boland (10) 39pts on back 9 from Ann English
Category B: Claire Conroy (28) 36pts
Category C: Fionnuala Fenton ( 31) 37pts
9 hole: Sheila Lowry (28) 20pts
Week 3 Sweep
Winner: Yvonne Daly Ryan (7) 39pts on back 6 from Renagh Murphy
Category A: Renagh Murphy (10) 39pts
Category B: Paula Hickey (26) 38pts
Category C: Mary Fitzgerald (31) 35pts
9 hole: Priscilla Whelan (39) 18pts on back 6 from Mary Devlin
Wednesday July 1
Singles Stableford sponsored by Kirby's Chemist
Winner: Muireann Creamer (36) 47pts
Category A: Paula Mahony (18) 36pts
Category B: Mary Fitzgerald (30) 34pts
Category C: Cora O'Dwyer (34) 32pts
9 hole: Priscilla Whelan (39) 16pts
Some casualties on the fixtures list
Covid 19 has had a huge impact on our lives and on our golfing calendar. to this end we have had to revise the fixtures list to try and accomodate all our competitions. We have some casualties which could not be included due to their format, these are the club mixed foursomes, Galtee cup, and the Fr. McGrath Cup. It's a shame that we have to exclude them this year.
The points for the 'Golfer of the Year' will include the Sunday competitions this year as we have to fit in as many sponsored competitions as possible.
Members wishing to compete for the Lady Captains prize will have to have two 18 hole cards submitted.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on