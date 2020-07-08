Not many clubs have a bishop to call their own but one golf club in Tipperary has!

Congratulations to Bishop Martin

Another proud moment for Tipperary Golf Club as one of our members Fr. Martin Hayes has being appointed by the Vatican to become the new Bishop of Kilmore in Co. Cavan, and parts of counties Leitrim, Fermanagh, Meath and Sligo. We wish Fr. Martin Hayes well in his future endeavours in his new role as a bishop.

LADIES GOLF

Fixtures

Wednesday July 8: Singles stableford sponsored by Shane Kelly Pharmacy

Sunday July 12: Singles stableford club day

Wednesday July 15: Singles stableford sponsored by AIB

Sunday July 19: Singles stableford sponsored by Stakelum Stationery Supplies

Results:

Week 1 Sweep

Winner: Muireann Creamer (36) 46pts

R/up: Mary Riordan (12) 41pts

3rd: Siobhan Fitzpatrick (22) 41pts

9 hole: Phil Ellard (39) 24pts

Week 2 Sweep

Winner: Marian Finn (7) 43pts

Category A: Annette Boland (10) 39pts on back 9 from Ann English

Category B: Claire Conroy (28) 36pts

Category C: Fionnuala Fenton ( 31) 37pts

9 hole: Sheila Lowry (28) 20pts

Week 3 Sweep

Winner: Yvonne Daly Ryan (7) 39pts on back 6 from Renagh Murphy

Category A: Renagh Murphy (10) 39pts

Category B: Paula Hickey (26) 38pts

Category C: Mary Fitzgerald (31) 35pts

9 hole: Priscilla Whelan (39) 18pts on back 6 from Mary Devlin

Wednesday July 1

Singles Stableford sponsored by Kirby's Chemist

Winner: Muireann Creamer (36) 47pts

Category A: Paula Mahony (18) 36pts

Category B: Mary Fitzgerald (30) 34pts

Category C: Cora O'Dwyer (34) 32pts

9 hole: Priscilla Whelan (39) 16pts

Some casualties on the fixtures list

Covid 19 has had a huge impact on our lives and on our golfing calendar. to this end we have had to revise the fixtures list to try and accomodate all our competitions. We have some casualties which could not be included due to their format, these are the club mixed foursomes, Galtee cup, and the Fr. McGrath Cup. It's a shame that we have to exclude them this year.

The points for the 'Golfer of the Year' will include the Sunday competitions this year as we have to fit in as many sponsored competitions as possible.

Members wishing to compete for the Lady Captains prize will have to have two 18 hole cards submitted.