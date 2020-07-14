The West's Awake - Sunday next will see the return of GAA action in West Tipperary
WEST TIPPERARY GAA FIXTURES
All West Tipperary players are looking forward to a return to action
While club action begins with County competitions on this Friday evening, the West Tipperary GAA Board will begin their divisional programme on Sunday next.
The following is the full programme of games in the week ahead.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
AIB West Junior ‘A’ Football Round 1
Lattin 12:00, Emly V Solohead
Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00, Sean Treacys V Arravale Rovers
TUESDAY, JULY 21
Shane Hennessy Agri West Junior ‘B’ Football Round 1
Golden 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Rockwell Rovers/Rosegreen
Community Field, 19:30, Rosegreen V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
Cleanline West Minor ‘A’ Hurling Round 1
Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 19:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs
New Inn, 19:30, Rockwell/Rosegreen V Cappawhite Gaels
West Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group 1 Round 1
Clonoulty, 19:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers
West Minor Hurling ‘B’ Group 2 Round 1
Golden 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Lattin Cullen Gaels
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Gleeson Concrete West Junior ‘A’ Hurling Round 1
Sean Treacy Park 12:00, Rockwell Rovers V Emly
Solohead 12:00, Lattin-Cullen V Arravale Rovers
TUESDAY, JULY 28
Tipperary Co-Op West Junior ‘B’ Hurling Group 1 Round 1
Solohead 19:30, Solohead V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
Rosegreen, Community Field, 19:30, Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Tipperary Co-Op West Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2 Round 1
Golden, 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs
Sean Treacy Park, 19:30, Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on