The West's Awake - Sunday next will see the return of GAA action in West Tipperary

WEST TIPPERARY GAA FIXTURES

THE WEST'S AWAKE

All West Tipperary players are looking forward to a return to action

While club action begins with County competitions on this Friday evening, the West Tipperary GAA Board will begin their divisional programme on Sunday next.

The following is the full programme of games in the week ahead.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

AIB West  Junior ‘A’ Football Round 1

Lattin 12:00, Emly V Solohead

Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00, Sean Treacys V Arravale Rovers

TUESDAY, JULY 21

Shane Hennessy Agri West  Junior ‘B’ Football Round 1

Golden 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Rockwell Rovers/Rosegreen

Community Field, 19:30, Rosegreen V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

Cleanline West  Minor ‘A’ Hurling Round 1

Páirc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 19:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs

New Inn, 19:30, Rockwell/Rosegreen V Cappawhite Gaels

West  Minor ‘B’ Hurling Group 1 Round 1

Clonoulty, 19:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers

West  Minor Hurling ‘B’ Group 2 Round 1

Golden 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Lattin Cullen Gaels

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Gleeson Concrete West  Junior ‘A’ Hurling Round 1

Sean Treacy Park 12:00, Rockwell Rovers V Emly

Solohead 12:00, Lattin-Cullen V Arravale Rovers

TUESDAY, JULY 28

Tipperary Co-Op West  Junior ‘B’ Hurling Group 1 Round 1

Solohead 19:30, Solohead V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

Rosegreen, Community Field, 19:30, Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Tipperary Co-Op West  Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2 Round 1

Golden, 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Cashel King Cormacs

Sean Treacy Park, 19:30, Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite