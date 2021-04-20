Golden/Kilfeacle county champions of 1982 to be remember

Golden/Kilfeacle 1982 Intermediate Football Champions

Listen in to Stevie O'Donnell on Saturday, April 24 from 11am on the Sports Programme on Tipperary Mid West Radio. Stevie is doing a look back at this match and on the events leading up to this County Final Win.

Giving interviews on the programme will be our club secretary for the last 35 years - John Currivan.

We will also hear from Jim O’Connell, Liam O’Sullivan and PJ Collins.

Put this in your diary as you def wont want to miss it.



Lotto

Please continue to support our gaa club lotto €5,900 this week. Tickets online at www. locallotto.ie

Just €2 each and 3 for €5.

Plus from O’Sullivan spar Golden, and Golden Post Office

Tidy Towns

Great news for our little parish of Golden Kilfeacle folks

A Zoom meeting will take place on Friday, April 23 at 7.30pm On Zoom ID 387 746 7958 for anyone in our parish who might be interested in getting involved on a committee to re start our Tidy Towns for our parish.

A password to view this meeting can be got from Stephanie Lawrence on 086 8049189.❗

Just txt Stephanie and she will send u on password.

This meeting is on zoom due to covid restrictions folks

So calling on all in our parish who may be interested in getting involved in any way to please please log in to this meeting.

This is an opportunity to help ourselves and our parish and help each other as well.

Please share and tag this upcoming event folks.

Together as a parish we can do good for the beautiful place we all live in.

Golden Kilfeacle Ladies Football

As return to play has finally been approved nationwide, we are well into preparations to get back out on the field. All players and coaches must be registered for this year in advance of attending training. This can be done on returntoplay.gaa.ie. We're really looking forward to seeing everyone back!Anybody new who's thinking of taking it up this year is also more than welcome. We cater for girls from under 6 to adult and it doesn't matter if you've never kicked a ball in your life. Come along and give it a go!

We can be reached on Facebook, Twitter and instagram or at golden.kilfeacle@lgfa.ie