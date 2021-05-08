At long last - It’s back to golf at Dundrum

Dundrum Golfers return to a stunningly refurbished Golf Course, Club-house and a top class Professional Team lead by golf professional Marian Riordan and her team of two additional PGA professionals, Eoin Tobin and Robert Hogan.

With just over a week into the latest re-opening of golf courses in Ireland, there is a strong sense of optimism at Dundrum Golf Club.

It certainly was busy during the latest lock-down, with an extraordinary amount of work done on the Golf Course which is still continuing.

The Golf Shop which has been extended is looking very well, is fully refurbished and freshly stocked with all one would need to play golf in style.

The highest praise must go to the proprietor of Dundrum House Hotel Jeff Leo for his total commitment to excellence.

There was a very warm welcome back, to golfers in an address via email from our Lady President Kathleen O’Neill, Captain Tony Reade & Lady Captain Anne Grace. Jeff and the team also welcomed players back as balloons were displayed along the driveway and a complementary takeaway Tea or Coffee as we entered the course.

Juvenile Club Members

Golf in the community is high on the agenda with Marian and her team excitingly reporting record high juvenile club membership. A series of clinics & classes are also in the pipeline to assist young golfers on their sporting journey.

The last 12 months have been very difficult in the golfing fraternity, but 2021 looks to be an exciting one at Dundrum. All members are asked to play their part by abiding by the rules & guidelines laid out for our safety.

There was big demand for Tee times when the BRS opened but over time everyone was accommodated.The members gave a very warm welcome to Marian Riordan as she takes over in golf shop and as our professional along with Robert Hogan and Owen Tobin. We have no doubt that all three will be a wonderful addition to all the team in Dundrum, and we can assure them of our support.Extensive work was also carried out on the course with tarmac on some footpaths and some additional landscaping throughout the course. Well done to Brian and all the team.

The atmosphere in Dundrum was palpable on Monday 26, when players were back on the course once again, seeing some of their friends for the first time in months. All are looking forward to playing competitions, when we are allowed to do so.

In the meantime keep safe think of yourself and each other while enjoying your golf.

Juvenile Golf

Our juvenile coaching recommenced last week, spread over Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with 56 aged between 7 to 17.

Our new golf pro Marion Riordan and her specialist juvenile coach Rob Hogan provided excellent tuition for our younger members.

Full complements to a very dedicated committee from the Ladies and Gents club for all the work they have put in over the past number of years. All are looking forward to successful months ahead with plans for golf camps and competitions with the usual great support from management and volunteers.