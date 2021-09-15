PICTURE: Bright young leaders of the future at St Anne's in Tipperary Town

The Leaving Certificate class of 2021 in St Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town received their excellent results recently.

With 10% of the students achieving 600 points or more, and almost 30% achieving 500 points or more, there was great excitement in the school and local area as the results became known.

The students’ results are a combination of their hard work, dedication and diligence throughout their time in post-primary school said school principal, John Cullinane.

“I want to congratulate each of our students on their fantastic results. The students and their families should be really proud of their results, especially given the challenges that this cohort of students have had to deal with as a result of Covid.

“The students have shown great resilience and determination and all of us in St Anne’s are very proud to see them start the next chapter of their lives.

“I want to thank the parents/guardians of these students for their huge support of the school during such challenging times and I would also like to thank every member of staff who has contributed to the development of each of these students which has enabled them to obtain such wonderful results.

“We look forward to bringing these students back to the school to celebrate as a class when it is safe to do so in future and we watch with great excitement to see what the next step brings for each of them.”