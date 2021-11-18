Search

18/11/2021

Deputy Michael Lowry receives commitment from Minister Ryan on Tipperary town by-pass

Tipperary town

Deputy Michael Lowry has received a commitment from Minister Eamon Ryan on a Tipp town by-pass

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

‘A Good Day for Tipperary Town and it's time to give the town back to the people - Deputy Lowry 

Deputy Michael Lowry has received a firm commitment from the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD., that a by-pass of Tipperary Town will be built in advance of the Motorway Link between Cahir and Limerick Junction.

 

Deputy Lowry told the Minister in the Dail today:  "In March of this year you agreed with my expression that Tipperary town should be liberated from the scourge of traffic congestion.  Where do you stand on this issue now? Will funding be provided for this project?  Will a by-pass of Tipperary Town be built?  Can you publicly reiterate that the people of Tipperary Town can  look forward to clean air and freedom from fumes?

 

"The time for talking about freeing this town from chaotic congestion and poisonous pollution is over. The time for sympathising with the people who are subjected to these conditions has come and gone.  The time for rhetoric has passed.   It is now time to tackle this problem with decisive action," stated the Tipperary Deputy.

 

Minister Eamon Ryan

In response to Deputy Lowry, Minister Ryan replied: "What I have often said to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), will say again and am glad to put on the record here in the Dail,  that in looking at the upgrade from the Cahir to Limerick Junction roadway, which is what they have been commissioned to do, we should look at the option and should proceed with a by-pass of Tipp town first and foremost, which could, as the road is later developed, be part of a wider upgrade of the road. But, first things first, rescue Tipp Town from the excess domination that through traffic, particularly heavy freight, provides through it.

 

"I think it’s a perfect example of what we can do with a smaller Budget allocation, get a bigger return in terms of advancing that ‘Town Centre First’ policy. It’s perfect in terms of Balanced Regional Development, it helps Compact Development, it helps Low Carbon Development, which are the centre-points of our Transport Strategy. I think, as we do that, Tipperary Council have a perfect opportunity to really transform the centre of the town, to take as much through traffic out as possible, to re-improve the public realm.

 

"What we’ve seen in towns where we’ve done that, such as Clonakilty, are incredibly thriving towns, in part, because they took the through traffic out, they put pedestrianization in.

"We can do the same in Tipperary town. That’s what I’ll be saying to TII – allocate, make sure we get the design of that right, we get that built first. That is priority roads investment’

 

Deputy Lowry responded by saying: "I welcome the Minister’s commitment to this. I have to acknowledge that the Minister, from the time that I made a proposal to him and to this House, that Tipperary town by-pass would be prioritised and would be the start of any project on the N24 makes sense. I am glad that the Minister still agrees with that proposal and I welcome the fact that he has informed the TII of his priority in that regard. I think that today’s commitment by the Minister is a good day for Tipperary town and I think, really think, that it’s time to give Tipperary town back to the people of the town."

 

Deputy Michael Lowry

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media